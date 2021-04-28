Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.82 ($17.43).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI stock opened at €12.34 ($14.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.34. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.