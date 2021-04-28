Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

