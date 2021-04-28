Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ENBL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

