Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 88,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

