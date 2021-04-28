Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

EMRAF stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. Emera has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $46.39.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

