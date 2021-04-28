Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 552.2% in April

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 552.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ECF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,587. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.