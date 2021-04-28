Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 552.2% in April

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 552.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ECF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,587. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.