Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.76

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.76 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 470253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

