Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF remained flat at $$11.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.84.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

