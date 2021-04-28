Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) recently:

4/27/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/23/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/16/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/25/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/18/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.