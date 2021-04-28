Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 1,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

