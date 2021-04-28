Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.