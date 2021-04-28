eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $751.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00466788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

