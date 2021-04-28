Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

