easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,040.50 ($13.59) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 989.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 817.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

