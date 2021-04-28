EasyFi (EASY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $973,893.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and approximately $973,893.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00027786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About EasyFi

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

