EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

