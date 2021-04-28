Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

