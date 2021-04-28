Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

EBC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,903,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.