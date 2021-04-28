Eastern Bankshares (EBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

