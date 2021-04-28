East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

