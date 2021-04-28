Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 23,045 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 4.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in argenx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $290.65. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,201. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

