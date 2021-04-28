Eagle Capital Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.