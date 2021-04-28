Eagle Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 246,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

