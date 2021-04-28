Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.