e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

ELF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 768,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

