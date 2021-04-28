DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DZSI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

DZS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 104,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,641. DZS has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.