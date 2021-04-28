Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

DYN stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

