Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Down 5.9%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 2,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $485.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

