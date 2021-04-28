Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

