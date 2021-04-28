Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.