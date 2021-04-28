DTE Energy’s (DTE) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

