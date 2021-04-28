DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in DTE Energy by 2,783.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 98.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

