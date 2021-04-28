DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 639,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

