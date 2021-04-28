DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DITHF. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.