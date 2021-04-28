Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRQ opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

