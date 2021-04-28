Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 17th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.07. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

