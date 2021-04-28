Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $380.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88), with a volume of 33743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.40 ($4.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

