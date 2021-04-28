Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

