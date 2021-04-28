Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

