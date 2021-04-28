DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 9676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DISH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

