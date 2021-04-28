Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $36.35. 160,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,459,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

