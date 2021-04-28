DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$54.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.71 million.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.73 million and a PE ratio of -24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.71. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.45.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.