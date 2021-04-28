Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,099 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.03% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

