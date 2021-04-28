Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,061,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

