Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Gates Industrial worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

