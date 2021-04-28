Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of CommScope worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

