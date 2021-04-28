Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of bluebird bio worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

