Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honda Motor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

