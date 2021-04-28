Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,475 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

