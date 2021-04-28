Diligent Investors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 182,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 909,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

