Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

